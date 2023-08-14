German, Emirati envoys felicitate Pakistan on Independence Day

On the occasion of its 76th Independence Day, the German consul general in Karachi has congratulated Pakistan and its people.

In his message, German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rudiger Lotz says that Pakistan and Germany have a long-standing relationship lasting more than 70 years.

He also congratulated the Pakistani nation on behalf of the German government. “We wish for peace and prosperity in Pakistan,” the consul general said further.

Dr Lotz said the purpose of celebrating Pakistan’s independence is to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

On the other hand, the UAE’s Consul General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Romaithi also issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

On the occasion, he also recited the national anthem with children with hearing impairment.

Mr Romaithi said the United Arab Emirates also joined Pakistan in the joy of its Independence Day.

