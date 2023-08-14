Forces to defend integrity, peace of homeland with people’s support: ISPR

The military leadership has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the chiefs of all armed forces congratulated the nation.

“This this day reminds us of the vision, fortitude and countless sacrifices which our ancestors offered, to realise our elders and great Quaid’s dream of a free and independent country. Thousands of sons of soil have laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland and to preserve the cherished dream of freedom of our forefathers,” the ISPR statement said.

It said that irrespective of the challenges faced today, a pledge should be made to preserve and strengthen the peace, societal harmony and unity of the nation.

“We will not let inimical forces to succeed, which are hell bent to create fissures and division among the armed forces and people of Pakistan.”

The ISPR further stated that the armed forces, with the support of the people, will always defend the territorial integrity and peace of the motherland and continue to serve the nation as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan.

Ceremonies at services headquarters

Grand flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the headquarters of the joint services and the three armed forces on the occasion of Independence Day.

The military leadership says the entire nation is united to defeat anti-national propaganda.

During the respective ceremonies, senior officers of the armed forces saluted the national flag. They said the flag symbolized recognition and pride for every citizen of the country.

As long as the national flag flew high, people’s heads will be held high with pride. This flag conveys the message of renewal of the pledge that even if one dies for it, it will be a matter of pride.

This spirit of the nation reflects the fact that Pakistanis are a lively nation and are united to defeat any propaganda of the enemy.