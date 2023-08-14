Watch Live
Aleem Khan suggests avoiding no sacrifice to manage, make Pakistan beautiful

IPP chief prays for courage to play full role to take Pakistan on path of development
Samaa Web Desk Aug 14, 2023
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the sacrifices made by forefathers to achieve this land demanded that no sacrifice should be avoided to manage and make this country beautiful.

In his message on the Independence Day, Khan said: “We pray to Allah Almighty to give us courage so that we can play our full role to take Pakistan on the path of development.”

