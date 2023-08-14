Apple Watch X set to celebrate 10th anniversary with striking new design

As the Apple Watch edges closer to its milestone tenth anniversary, recent insights shared by Bloomberg’s reputable tech journalist, Mark Gurman, have ignited excitement in the tech community.

In his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman tantalizingly hints at an impending transformation – the birth of the “Apple Watch X.”

Drawing a parallel with the groundbreaking iPhone X of 2017, which marked a decade of iPhone innovation, the tech world eagerly anticipates what this milestone Apple Watch iteration might bring.

With the original Apple Watch unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, Gurman speculates whether the Apple Watch X will grace our wrists in 2024 or 2025.

A sleeker design and innovative band attachment

Unveiling tidbits from his well-placed sources, Gurman reveals that Apple is meticulously crafting the Apple Watch X with a sleeker, more refined casing.

However, it’s the innovation in band attachment that truly catches the eye. Since its inception, the Apple Watch’s band connection mechanism has remained largely unchanged, ensuring cross-generational band compatibility.

Yet, insiders divulge that this design limits internal space that could be better allocated for more substantial batteries or other crucial components.

Apple’s ingenious solution lies in contemplating a magnetic band attachment system.

While the exact details remain shrouded in mystery, this magnetic approach could revolutionize the way bands are secured.

However, whether this feature will grace the grand debut of the Apple Watch X remains an open question, leaving us all eagerly awaiting more information.

Embracing microLED and health monitoring

Whispers within the industry hint at an exciting confluence of innovations for the Apple Watch X.

Speculations suggest that it might coincide with Apple’s introduction of microLED display technology, potentially surpassing the visual brilliance of existing OLED screens.

This display leap could redefine how we interact with our wrist-worn companions, offering improved clarity and vibrancy.

Beyond visuals, there’s even talk of a groundbreaking health feature – blood pressure monitoring. If these rumours hold true, the Apple Watch X could mark a remarkable stride in wearable health technology, enhancing its role as a versatile wellness companion.

The evolution continues: Apple Watch Series 9 and beyond

While the Apple Watch X’s arrival is highly anticipated, Mark Gurman shares insights into the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, offering us a glimpse into the evolving trajectory of this iconic device.

Gurman’s sources hint at more modest changes for the Series 9, echoing the incremental updates seen in recent iterations. Expectations include speedier processors and a fresh palette of colour choices.

However, the core features that have endeared the Apple Watch to millions are expected to remain largely intact. Gurman aptly describes this iteration as a “subtle enhancement in the product’s chronicle.”

Shifting patterns: A new upgrade philosophy

Responding to the natural progression of technology, Apple is rumoured to be reevaluating its annual upgrade cycle for the Apple Watch.

A seismic shift is potentially on the horizon, with Apple exploring the concept of delivering more substantial updates at less frequent intervals.

Gurman points out that Apple’s iPad, once tied to a yearly refresh cycle, now embraces a more relaxed pattern, with upgrades emerging roughly every 18 months.

This shift could bring about a more balanced approach, allowing for deeper innovation and refinement without the pressure of a yearly deadline.