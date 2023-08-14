President urges political leadership, nation to unite for Pakistan’s progress

President Arif Alvi has urged the political leadership and the people to unite to take the country in the direction of progress and development.

Addressing the nation after hoisting the national flag at the main flag hoisting ceremony at the Convention Center in Islamabad, he said this was the need of the hour that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message of unity, faith and discipline is truly followed.

The president stressed that it was unity that made a nation. He was confident that Pakistan can become a developed country in a matter of few years.

Dr Alvi urged the politicians and other stakeholders to embrace the path of forgiveness, drawing inspiration from the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The president stressed the importance of embracing the core values of Islam, stating that veering away from these principles would exacerbate the situation.

He highlighted the necessity of breaking free from nepotism, promoting meritocracy, and ensuring comprehensive justice, particularly in the socio-economic sphere, in order to progress.

Alvi said promoting education was of paramount importance to alleviate poverty. He regretted that 27 million children were out of school, adding that the affluent class should come forward and make arrangements for their education.

Similarly, he said, ensuring better health was also pivotal to addressing the issue of poverty.

The president laid great emphasis on greater participation of women in economic activities. He said women constituted almost half of the population and their involvement was important to achieve high growth rate.

He also said the armed forces and people continued to render sacrifices even today. About 100,000 people lost their lives in the war on terrorism, reaffirming the commitment to continue the struggle against the menace.

Strongly lamenting the Islamophobic incidents in the western countries, President Alvi said Islam was a religion of peace and the Muslims loved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Holy Quran.

He said at a time when humanity was in danger because of threats such as global warming, harmony instead of hatred should be promoted.

Turning to the situation in Indian-held Kashmir, the president said Pakistan will always stand by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He urged the international community to pay attention to the resolution of this dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

He also expressed his gratitude to the friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, Iran and Turkiye, for supporting Pakistan in its difficult times.

Earlier, the president unfurled the national flag.

The ceremony is being attended amongst others by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.