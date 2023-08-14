Independence Day: Change of guards ceremonies held at mausoleums of Jinnah, Iqbal

In a splendid commemoration of the 76th Independence Day on August 14, a spectacle of honor and reverence unfolded at the hallowed mausoleums of Pakistan’s visionary founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the revered poet-philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The day dawned with the resounding echoes of a 31-gun salute in the heart of the federal capital, harmonising with a corresponding 21-gun salute in provincial headquarters.

With a symphony of discipline and fervor, the mausoleums of Jinnah and Iqbal stood as silent witnesses to a ceremonial changing of the guards. Dressed impeccably, cadets from the prestigious Pakistan Naval Academy assumed their positions, embodying the ethos of tradition and pride that the nation holds dear.

The atmosphere was charged with their unwavering commitment as they accepted the honor of guarding the resting places of those who had sown the seeds of Pakistan’s existence.

At the mausoleum in Karachi, Commodore Muhamad Khalid, Commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

A reverent floral wreath was laid at Jinnah’s resting place, a silent pledge renewed by each petal, that the spirit of unity and resilience shall remain unwavering.

Meanwhile, Lahore radiated with a similar fervor as a meticulously turned-out contingent from the Pakistan Army took up their positions around the Mazar-e-Iqbal.

Division Major General Qaiser Suleman led this graceful exchange of guards at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, his hands laying a wreath with the respect and admiration that generations have nurtured for the poet-philosopher.