Political leadership pledges to uphold principles of democracy, social justice, equality

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on the country’s independence anniversary have extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation.

In his message, the president urged the nation to pledge on this day to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice, and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam.

“The stories of those people, who faced hardships, endured oppression and braved immense challenges to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations. We should value the sacrifices of our forefathers for the creation of Pakistan and work for the prosperity of our people,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif

In his message, Prime Minister Sharif said the day held special significance in people’s hearts, for this historic day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the state of Pakistan.

He paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam’s visionary leadership and other leaders without whom the dream of Pakistan could not see the light of day.

The PM said that as the nation celebrated the 76th independence anniversary, “we need to summon the spirit that marked the independence movement and employ the lesson of unity and self-belief to chart the way forward”.

He vowed to stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed people of India-held Kashmir and provide political, moral, and diplomatic support to them.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged the nation to work together to end the hatred and division from society, and work hard to make Pakistan a country that other nations can give examples of its democracy and prosperity.

According to a press release, the PPP chief, in his message, extended greetings to the nation on Independence Day and expressed good wishes for all Pakistanis.

“August 14 symbolizes making the impossible possible through peaceful political and democratic struggle,” he added.

On this day, Bilawal said, one should also ask whether today’s Pakistan has succeeded in achieving all the goals that its founding fathers had set and dreamed of at the time of its establishment.

He pledged his commitment that the PPP would continue to play its full role for the supremacy of the Constitution and parliament, economic equality, social justice and national harmony in the country, and will ensure that no citizen is deprived of the fruits of freedom.

Asif Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that on the occasion of Independence Day, a pledge should be made to ensure the rule of the people according to the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the occasion of Independence Day, the PPP co-chairman said that today the leadership and workers of Pakistan People’s Party renew their pledge to make Pakistan a democratic and welfare state according to the ideology of the Quaid-i-Azam, for which Benazir Bhutto had fought for a long time.

Zardari said dictatorship is actually a terror and in such a form of rule, no society can develop.

“Our war against the darkness of poverty and ignorance is still going on. Pakistan will develop when the people are economically stable, there will be justice with the workers.”

Zardari further said that pledging allegiance to the Constitution means acknowledging the supremacy of parliament because parliament is the real court of the people.

ISPR

The chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also felicitated the nation on Independence Day.

According to the ISPR, the chiefs of all armed forces congratulated the nation.

“Today reminds us of the immense sacrifices of our forefathers. Thousands of the sons of the soil sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland,” the ISPR stated.

“Let us all pledge to maintain national unity and not allow the enemy forces to succeed. The forces will always defend the integrity and peace of the homeland with the support of the people,” the statement read.

It said that the armed forces will continue to serve the nation as per the aspirations of the people.

Senate deputy chairman

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi congratulated the nation, including overseas Pakistanis, on the 76th Independence Day.

In his message, he said the value of freedom rested in true democracy and its values.

Afridi said free and living nations celebrate their Independence Day with the renewal of the pledge that they will make their country a welfare state in the true sense.

“Today, we pledge to make Pakistan strong as per the aspirations of the founding father, where everyone regardless of colour, caste and religion will have equal rights and include this country in the ranks of the developed countries of the world,” he added.

“Today is a day of real celebration and I offer my heartiest congratulations to the entire nation,” Afridi added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated the nation on Independence Day.

This country has been obtained with immense sacrifices, he said, adding the elements that clashed with the institutions have to be defeated.

He also hoped that the new caretaker prime minister will focus on the issues of KP and tribal districts, the governor said, adding that all political parties will have to be taken into confidence to ensure free and transparent elections.

Haji Ghulam Ali also paid tribute to the soldiers of Pakistan Army, adding collective efforts were needed to eradicate terrorism.

The KP caretaker chief minister is doing his homework regarding the formation of the new cabinet, the governor said, and hoped the cabinet creation will be completed this week.

Mohsin Naqvi

On the other hand, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also wished everyone a Happy Independence Day.

“You all have to take Pakistan ahead. You all should never be disappointed. The impact of the path that Pakistan is on will be felt soon,” Naqvi said.

He added that everyone will have to work with honesty if they wanted to contribute to the development of the country.

Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan said the sacrifices made by forefathers to achieve this land demanded that no sacrifice should be avoided to manage and make this country beautiful.

In his message on the Independence Day, Khan said: “We pray to Allah Almighty to give us courage so that we can play our full role to take Pakistan on the path of development.”