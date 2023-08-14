Google’s Indus Dolphin doodle adds charm to Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day

Google marks Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, which falls today, by featuring an Indus Dolphin-themed doodle on its homepage.

In a note about the importance of this historic day, Google said, “Today’s annual Doodle celebrates Pakistan Independence Day 2023! On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained its independence and became a sovereign nation after almost 200 years of British occupancy.”

Following the Indian Independence Act in 1947, Muslim Indians wanted their own independent nation-state and started the Pakistan Movement. The movement was spearheaded by the All-India Muslim League, led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, it added.

On Independence Day, Pakistani citizens throughout the country wave their national flag high in the sky and sing the national anthem.

The main festivities occur in Islamabad, where the president and prime minister broadcast uplifting speeches about national heroes, recent achievements, and goals for the future.

Main government buildings like the Parliament House, Supreme Court, President’s House, and more are decorated with bright lights and colors. Firework shows, rallies, and musical concerts are also available to the public.

Today’s Doodle artwork features a toothed whale species that is endemic to Pakistan — The Indus river dolphin. This endangered species, also known as the bhulan in Urdu and Sindhi, is a special sighting in coasts off Pakistan.