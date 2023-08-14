Pakistan celebrates 77th Independence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour

Pakistan is jubilantly celebrating its 76th Independence Day today, as the nation basks in a vibrant display of patriotic fervor and unity.

The day began with a ceremonial 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial headquarters, echoing the historic significance of this momentous occasion.

As the sun rose, mosques across the nation resonated with special dawn prayers, where devout worshippers gathered to seek peace, solidarity, and prosperity for the country.

The heart of the celebrations, a national flag-hoisting ceremony, took place in Islamabad, a tradition deeply cherished by the Pakistani people. Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies were mirrored at provincial, divisional, and district levels, weaving a tapestry of unity from the north to the south.

The 76th Independence Day serves as a testament to Pakistan’s enduring spirit, resilience, and unity in the face of adversity. The nation stands resolute, honoring its rich history and looking ahead to a future brimming with promise and progress.

Punjab

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, Mohsin Naqvi, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, graced the serene ambiance of Huzuri Bagh. There, he paid his respects at the shrine of the illustrious poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, laying wreaths as a mark of reverence.

With solemnity, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi recited Fatiha at Mazar-i-Iqbal, offering a heartfelt prayer for the nation’s unity, progress, prosperity, and unwavering stability.

A resonating moment unfolded as Mohsin Naqvi unfurled the national flag at the Alamgiri gate of the Shahi Fort. The grand unfurling was heralded by sirens, and the patriotic strains of Pakistan’s national anthem echoed through the air, a moving tribute to the land’s independence.

Among the spectators were the Consul General of America and Iran, esteemed Provincial Ministers, Advisors, and other dignitaries, a testament to the occasion’s significance.

Balochistan

In Quetta, the air was imbued with a sense of camaraderie as Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Jan Muhammad Jamali, took center stage at the flag hoisting ceremony. With eloquence, he painted a picture of unity and pride, underscoring the significance of this momentous day.

He spoke of Pakistan as a treasure trove of resources and blessings, emphasizing the integral role of Balochistan in shaping the nation’s destiny. Jan Muhammad Jamali lauded the essence of independence, expressing that Pakistan’s future is inextricably linked to the spirit of Balochistan. He rallied the audience, inspiring them to strive for remarkable progress within the folds of Pakistan’s embrace.

The ceremony resonated with the solemnity of a minute’s silence and the strains of the National Anthem, amplified by the respectful salute of the armed forces and police. The occasion was graced by the presence of Chief Secretary and esteemed government officials.

Sindh

In a momentous reflection at Mazar-e-Quaid, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, extended warm felicitations on the 76th Independence Day.

With genuine camaraderie, he sent heartfelt wishes for peace and progress to all. Echoing an expansive sentiment, he implored remembrance of this day by the brothers in Palestine and Kashmir, as a beacon of hope.

Murad Ali Shah expressed solidarity with the struggles of Kashmir, praying for their emancipation from adversities. He highlighted the imminent transition to caretaker governments in Sindh and Balochistan, while fervently aspiring to weave a tapestry of tranquility within the nation.

The Chief Minister’s words bore a message of determination and endurance, fostering a vision of Pakistan as a cradle of harmony and coexistence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Amidst an aura of solemnity, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan presided over the flag unfurling ceremony.

A poignant moment of silence graced the proceedings, followed by the reverberating strains of the National Anthem, magnificently saluted by the armed forces and police personnel. In a symbolic act of environmental commitment, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Green Pakistan campaign on the momentous Poda Laga Azadi Day.

The occasion was enriched by the resonant voices of school children, who filled the air with a melodious rendition. Distinguished government officials, including the Chief Secretary, added their weight to the ceremony, contributing to a commemorative tapestry of national unity.

On the other hand, the Airports Security Force (ASF) celebrated the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with a fervor that echoed across all its units, including a grand ceremony at the ASF Headquarters.

The day commenced with the soothing recitation of the Quran in local mosques after the Fajr prayers, followed by heartfelt prayers for the country’s continued security and prosperity.

A series of flag hoisting ceremonies were conducted across various ASF units, with the pinnacle event taking place at the ASF headquarters. The ceremonious unfurling of the national flag was gracefully performed by DGASF Major General Adnan Asif Jahshad, a decorated military officer with the Hilal Imtiaz accolade.

As the resonant notes of the National Anthem reverberated through the air, attendees stood in unity, embodying the spirit of the nation.

In a message from DGASF, attendees were reminded of the significance of freedom and the indomitable spirit displayed by the forefathers of the nation during their struggle for independence. The speech underscored the imperative to cherish the gift of freedom and execute professional duties with unwavering dedication, honesty, and patriotism. Designating the day as a renewal of commitment, DGASF pledged unwavering devotion to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity, and defense.

Notably, the ASF extended its celebrations beyond the confines of the headquarters. As a testament to their dedication to fostering national unity, the force distributed national flags, delectable sweets, custom bags, and spirited Azadi stickers to young travelers passing through airports on August 14. The gesture aimed to instill a sense of shared identity and promote the values of unity and patriotism among the future generations.