Pakistan celebrates 76th Independence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour

Pakistan is jubilantly celebrating its 76th Independence Day today, as the nation basks in a vibrant display of patriotic fervor and unity.

The day began with a ceremonial 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial headquarters, echoing the historic significance of this momentous occasion.

As the sun rose, mosques across the nation resonated with special dawn prayers, where devout worshippers gathered to seek peace, solidarity, and prosperity for the country. The heart of the celebrations, a national flag-hoisting ceremony, took place in Islamabad, a tradition deeply cherished by the Pakistani people. Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies were mirrored at provincial, divisional, and district levels, weaving a tapestry of unity from the north to the south.

The 76th Independence Day serves as a testament to Pakistan’s enduring spirit, resilience, and unity in the face of adversity. The nation stands resolute, honoring its rich history and looking ahead to a future brimming with promise and progress.

In a fervent call to action, President Dr. Arif Alvi rallied the nation to stand steadfast and work collectively towards the advancement and prosperity of the nation. “Our unity is our strength; together, we can overcome financial, economic, and security challenges that lie ahead,” emphasized President Alvi. He passionately urged every citizen to pledge unwavering commitment to preserving the dignity and self-respect of the Pakistani people, while elevating the greatness and glory of the cherished homeland.

Amidst the celebrations, President Alvi reminded the nation to hold in their hearts the plight of their oppressed brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), emphasizing the importance of empathy and support for those facing hardships.