Rangers’ aggression set the tone at Wagah Border flag-lowering ceremony
A number of Pakistanis attended ceremony
A flag lowering ceremony was held at Lahore’s Wagah-Attari border amid presence of large number of people to express their love for security forces and Pakistan.
A number of Pakistanis came to watch the parade as the air echoed with flag-cracked slogans of Pakistan Zindabad on enthusiastic parade of Punjab Rangers. A special parade was organized on the occasion of Independence Day.
It is pertinent to note that Wagah-Atari Border connects two major cities of Punjab on both sides of the border wherein Pakistan Rangers, Punjab and Border Security Force (BSF) troops participate in the parade.
independence day
