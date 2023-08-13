Teachers come up with ideas to stop ‘Cheatin-G(PT)’

College professors are changing their lesson plans to stop students from cheating with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is a chatbot that can write essays, answer questions, and even pass college exams. Some students are using it to get easy grades.

However, the educators are not happy about this.

They are changing their lesson plans for the upcoming semester after summer break to make it harder for students to cheat with ChatGPT.

They are also considering banning the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool altogether.

One way that professors are making their exams harder to cheat with ChatGPT is by asking more open-ended questions.

The AI tool is good at answering questions that have a single, correct answer. But it is not as good at answering questions that require more thought and creativity.

“Asking students questions like, ‘Tell me in three sentences what is the Krebs cycle in chemistry?’ That’s not going to work anymore, because ChatGPT will spit out a perfectly fine answer to that question,” Bill Hart-Davidson, associate dean at Michigan State University’s College of Arts and Letters, told Fortune.

Another way that professors are making their exams harder to cheat with ChatGPT is by requiring students to provide handwritten answers, or oral exams.

ChatGPT can type very well, but it cannot write by hand. This makes it harder for students to copy and paste answers from ChatGPT.

“I’m planning on going medieval on the students and going all the way back to oral exams,” Christopher Bartel, a philosophy professor at Appalachian State University, told Insider in January. “They can AI generate text all day long in their notes if they want, but if they have to be able to speak it, that’s a different thing.”