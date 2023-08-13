Shehbaz blows govt trumpets on way out

In his farewell address to the nation, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the caretaker setup will ensure free and fair elections in the country.

He felicitated the interim premier Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the role.

He said that 16 months in the government were challenging. The outgoing premier reiterated that they had come through the constitutional path and bidding farewell through it as well.

He also recounted the economic achievements of the coalition government but noted that acquiring loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not ‘something to be proud of’.

The outgoing premier said that opting for elections right after the no-confidence vote - which ousted Imran Khan - had benefitted them politically. However, the direction, he added, would have sunk the country economically.

Therefore, he contended that they preferred to sacrifice their political capital to save the state and prevent it from default.

The outgoing PM termed May 9 incidents as a ‘planned event’ orchestrated by a political party that now stands exposed before the nation.

He said that the common man have rendered enough sacrifices, and it was time for affluent people to endure that responsibility.

He said that the country is facing a critical juncture and that major economic projects were about to commence under the aegis of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The outgoing prime minister vowed to bring the inflation back to the point where Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government left, if they are given the chance.

Detailed version of this story will be updated later.