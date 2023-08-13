Anurag Kashyap talks about quitting Bollywood over negativity

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently disclosed an interesting anecdote about his film “Kennedy,” revealing that Tamil actor Vikram was his initial choice for the lead role.

However, due to a miscommunication, the opportunity slipped away. Kashyap shared in an interview that he had written the script with Vikram in mind but couldn’t get in touch with him due to an outdated phone number. As a result, Rahul Bhat was cast in the role.

In a subsequent interview, Anurag elaborated on his relationship with Vikram, tracing it back to their collaboration on the 1998 film “Satya.” Vikram had been a dubbing artist before his rise to stardom in the late 1990s.

Reflecting on his own journey, Kashyap also discussed the challenges he faced in the Hindi film industry, citing negativity that had affected him for a couple of years. He revealed that during this period, he contemplated quitting Bollywood and had even received invitations from the South Indian and international film industries to work on projects.

However, he ultimately chose to stay and continue his filmmaking career. Kashyap’s recent film “Kennedy” garnered significant attention, including a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

This revelation provides insight into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of casting decisions and the challenges faced by filmmakers, even as they navigate industry changes and personal decisions.