TikToker Hareem Shah offers to be Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister

Controversial TikTok personality Hareem Shah has stirred controversy by publicly expressing her willingness to assume the role of Pakistan’s caretaker Foreign Minister for a six-month period.

This announcement comes after the appointment of Senator Anwar ul-Haq Kakar as the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shah asserted that she could elevate the country’s foreign assets from $8 billion to $100 billion if given the opportunity.

While Shah’s bold statement is unorthodox and unexpected, it has ignited discussions about the weight of expertise and experience in diplomatic matters.

This move raises concerns due to her status as a social media influencer, prompting conversations about the fine line between celebrity influence and the responsibilities of political leadership.

The intersection of celebrity power and political responsibility is a pertinent topic as Shah’s declaration highlights the potential impact of fame on political decisions.

It underscores the importance of appointing individuals with appropriate qualifications and experience in crucial governmental positions, especially in matters as delicate as foreign relations.