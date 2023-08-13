Haroon Kadwani advocates for mental health awareness

Actor Haroon Kadwani has taken to social media to address the crucial issue of mental health.

Drawing inspiration from his recent role in the drama series ‘Jhoom,’ Kadwani penned a heartfelt note underscoring the importance of discussing and supporting mental health issues.

In his note, he emphasized the need to break the silence surrounding mental health and shed light on its prevalence worldwide.

Kadwani’s portrayal of Aryaan in ‘Jhoom’ aimed to challenge societal taboos surrounding mental health. The character’s journey portrayed the daily struggles of dealing with depression, anxiety, and anger management, reflecting the ongoing battle that countless individuals face.

He cited alarming statistics, highlighting that 10-16% of the general population in Pakistan suffers from mild to moderate psychiatric illness, while 1% grapples with severe mental illnesses.

In light of these figures, Kadwani encouraged seeking professional help and normalizing conversations around mental health.

He urged people to share their stories of triumph and struggles, fostering a sense of belonging and support within the community.

Kadwani also emphasized the role of spiritual well-being in the healing process, noting the significance of prayers and remembrance.

He commended the creators of ‘Jhoom’ for addressing real-world issues, and through his note, Kadwani aimed to promote open dialogue, compassion, and unity in creating a society that prioritizes mental well-being.

With this powerful message, Kadwani joins the growing movement to break the stigma surrounding mental health and promote understanding and empathy.