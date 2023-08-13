Sridevi’s family celebrates legendary icon’s 60th birth anniversary

On the occasion of what would have been her 60th birthday, legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi is fondly remembered by her family and fans.

Husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi took to social media to pay tribute to the late star, sharing heartfelt memories and throwback photos that capture her enduring spirit.

Boney Kapoor shared a touching throwback picture on Instagram with a simple “Happy Birthday” message. Khushi Kapoor shared an old family photo featuring Sridevi in a resplendent blue saree, expressing her love with the words “Happy Birthday Mama” and a white heart emoji. Janhvi Kapoor reposted her father’s post on her Instagram story, indicating the family’s collective affection for Sridevi.

To celebrate Sridevi’s iconic legacy, Google dedicated its doodle to her memory. The doodle features her in the iconic blue saree from “Mr India” and captures her pose from the song “Mere Haathon Mein…” from “Chandni.” The image is accompanied by lightning emojis that allude to her famous gesture from the movie “Naagin.”

In their description of the doodle, Google highlighted Sridevi’s immense contributions to the Indian film industry, noting her ability to shine in both dramatic and comedic roles, often as the lead, in an industry traditionally dominated by male actors.

With nearly 300 movies to her credit spanning four decades, Sridevi’s impact on Bollywood and her groundbreaking portrayal of women in leading roles remain an indelible part of Indian cinema history.

Sridevi’s journey from a child artist to a national treasure in films like “Lamhe,” “Chandni,” “Sadma,” “English Vinglish,” and “Mom,” as well as her posthumous National Award, solidify her as an eternal icon in the hearts of fans across the world.