Pakistan

China always stands with Pakistan: Chinese embassy in Islamabad

Chin-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad," the statement reads.
Bahzad Saleemi Aug 13, 2023
Pakistan Embassy in Islamabad congratulated to all the Pakistani people around the world on the Independence Day.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said, “May the spirit of freedom always shine.”

“On the way to prosperity, China always stands with Pakistan. Chin-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad,” the statement reads.

Pakistan

China

independence day

