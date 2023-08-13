China always stands with Pakistan: Chinese embassy in Islamabad
Chin-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad,” the statement reads.
Pakistan Embassy in Islamabad congratulated to all the Pakistani people around the world on the Independence Day.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said, “May the spirit of freedom always shine.”
