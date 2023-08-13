‘Rawalpindi Express’ turns 48, Shoaib Akhtar celebrates Birthday

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former cricketer and fastest bowler in the history of Cricket, “Rawalpindi Express” celebrated his 48th Birthday on Sunday.

Shoaib Akhtar made his debut against West Indies in a Test match in 1997 and immediately impressed everyone with his pace.

During his career, he crushed the toes with his yorkers, injured many batters with his bouncers and made many batters leave the ground after retiring.

It was in 1999, when Shoaib Akhtar got the status of a superstar, when he dismissed India’s legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid on back to back deliveries.

Shoaib Akhtar bowled many deliveries close to 100 MPH and finally broke the barrier in 2003 World Cup, when he bowled 161.3 KMH/100.2 MPH delivery against England’s Nick Knight.

The “Rawalpindi Express” took 444 wickets in his International career across all formats and retired in 2011, after the ODI World Cup.