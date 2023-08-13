Pakistan-UAE relations become ideal during last few years: Obaid Al Zabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Pakistan Muhammad Obaid Al Zabi in a message on Independence Day Pakistan said that it was an honor to celebrate the 77th Independence Day with Pakistani brothers and sisters.

The UAE’s top envoy in Pakistan said Pakistan-UAE relations have become ideal during the last few years.

“Our cooperation today has gone beyond economic matters,” Muhammad Obaid Al Zabi added.

“I sincerely wish further progress and continued success for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The UAE envoy said that he prayed for peace and prosperity on Independence Day and beyond.

Read Also: Azadi Parade to be held today at PMA Kakul with COAS as chief guest