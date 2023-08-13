Watch Live
Sarah, Falak, and Ahad Raza Mir spark excitement with Oslo candids

Talented trio's pictures from Oslo, Norway delight fans; Sarah Khan and Ahad Raza Mir reunite after 'Hum Tum'
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 13, 2023
Pakistani entertainment stars Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir, and Ahad Raza Mir, along with Ahad Raza Mir’s father Asif Raza Mir, have recently caught the attention of fans with their presence in Oslo, Norway.

The trio of accomplished celebrities embarked on a special trip to Oslo for a meet-and-greet event, bringing joy to their admirers.

Sharing glimpses of their journey, both Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir took to social media to share stunning pictures from their time in Norway.

The trio also included Alyana Falak in their cheerful snapshots. Notably, the reunion of Sarah Khan and Ahad Raza Mir after their previous collaboration in “Hum Tum” stirred excitement among fans.

The pictures showcased the celebrities in a casual and comfortable setting. Sarah Khan exuded beauty and elegance in the photographs, while Ahad Raza Mir showcased a new and handsome look.

The images provided a glimpse into their joyful moments during the Oslo trip, prompting their fans’ enthusiasm and admiration.

The gathering of these popular figures in a foreign locale not only strengthens their camaraderie but also delights their supporters who eagerly follow their endeavours.

This get-together in Oslo reflects the growing influence and global appeal of Pakistani entertainment personalities.

