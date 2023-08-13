Abhishek Bachchan grateful to Aishwarya’s selfless home management

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has openly praised his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for her selfless dedication to managing their household responsibilities.

In an interview, Abhishek highlighted how Aishwarya takes on the “heavy lifting” at home, allowing him to navigate his demanding work schedule. He expressed immense gratitude for her efforts, describing her as a pillar of support in their family life.

Despite their celebrity status, Abhishek emphasized that their family life is “very normal,” reflecting on their desire to spend quality time together.

He acknowledged the challenges that come with their respective careers, mentioning that Aishwarya’s background as an actor enables her to understand the demands of the profession. He further shared insights into their Sunday routine, expressing their preference for leisurely activities that promote togetherness.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, Abhishek discussed the sacrifices his father, Amitabh Bachchan, made for their family. He acknowledged the immense dedication required by actors, even if it means missing out on time with loved ones.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who got married in 2007, have a daughter named Aaradhya. Their commitment to each other and their shared responsibilities underscores their strong partnership and family values.

While Aishwarya has been working on film projects like “Ponniyin Selvan 2,” Abhishek’s upcoming film “Ghoomer” co-starring Saiyami Kher is set to release in theatres on August 18.