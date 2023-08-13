Watch Live
Interim PM Kakar decides to step down

He is going to give up his Senate seat, BAP membership
Bahzad Saleemi Aug 13, 2023
Interim Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has decided to resign from his Senate membership and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) affiliation.

Sources privy to the matter have confirmed that Kakar has taken this step to uphold a stance of complete neutrality during the upcoming crucial political phase.

The interim premier is a prominent figure within BAP and secured his seat in the Senate in March 2018.

His tenure as a Senator is slated to conclude in March 2024.

Earlier today, Kakar thanked the political parties who welcomed his appointment and vowed to fulfil his responsibilities to the best of his ability.

He said that he would strive to fulfil his duties to the best of his ability and that he would work for the betterment of the country.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar

