Pankaj Tripathi faints while filming scene with Hrithik Roshan

Pankaj Tripathi, acclaimed for his versatile roles in cinema and television, recently revealed a memorable incident from the set of the 2012 film ‘Agneepath.’

Portraying a significant role in the movie as a sidekick to Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist character, Tripathi recounted a challenging scene involving Hrithik Roshan.

In a recent interaction, Tripathi recalled a particular death scene he filmed for ‘Agneepath.’ In the scene, his character is stabbed multiple times, requiring him to hold his breath to capture the authenticity of the moment.

In his dedication to the role, Tripathi held his breath for an extended period during takes, causing him to faint unexpectedly on set.

Describing the incident, Tripathi mentioned, “I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. So, a few people came to pick me up, and when I woke up, I saw so many people surrounding me.”

The 2012 ‘Agneepath’ film, a remake of the classic 1990 movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, featured Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Tripathi’s commitment to his craft and his willingness to immerse himself in his characters’ experiences highlight his dedication to delivering authentic performances.

Following ‘Agneepath,’ Pankaj Tripathi gained recognition for his role in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and has since become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

This behind-the-scenes anecdote offers a glimpse into the lengths to which actors go to bring their roles to life and contribute to the authenticity of the storytelling process.