WhatsApp update allows friends to see everything on your screen

WhatsApp has announced a new screen-sharing feature that will allow users to share their smartphone screens with their contacts during video calls.

The feature, which is currently being rolled out to users in a phased manner, is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Although it sounds useful, just be sure to hide anything you don’t want others to see before you begin sharing your screen.

To use the screen-sharing feature, users will need to be on a video call with one or more contacts.

Once the call is in progress, they will see a new “Share Screen” icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Owner of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg posted about the new update on social media, and shared a picture of him on a WhatsApp group call where someone was sharing their screen.

Tapping on this icon will allow them to choose whether they want to share their entire screen or just a specific app.

The screen-sharing feature is designed to be used for a variety of purposes, such as showing colleagues documents or presentations, helping friends with technical problems, or simply sharing what you’re watching on your phone with others.

It can also be used for more creative purposes, such as giving virtual tours or conducting live demonstrations.

In addition to the screen-sharing feature, WhatsApp has also announced that it is rolling out a new landscape mode for video calls.

This will allow users to make video calls in landscape orientation, which can be helpful for wider viewing angles and for sharing content with a larger group of people.

Explaining more on the update, Meta said in a press release, “Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call.”