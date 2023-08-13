SRK teases dreamy ‘Jawan’ song ‘Chaleya’ with Nayanthara, anticipation soars

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has set the excitement soaring among his fans with a teaser release of the second single, “Chaleya,” from his highly anticipated film ‘Jawan.’

View this post on Instagram

The teaser offers glimpses of a dreamy and romantic setup featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, captivating audiences with their on-screen chemistry. The teaser showcases SRK’s graceful dance moves, accompanied by his declaration of love, adding to the intrigue and anticipation around the song.

View this post on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser on social media, mentioning that the song will be released soon along with other singles from the film.

‘Jawan,’ directed by Siddharth Anand, has been generating immense buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting each update about the film.

The star-studded movie features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles, and their chemistry has already garnered attention.

The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, promises to be a significant highlight. The earlier released song “Zinda Banda” was a massive hit on social media, showcasing SRK’s vibrant dance performance alongside numerous dancers.

With the grand visual scale and the star power involved, ‘Jawan’ seems to be poised to captivate audiences when it releases worldwide on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The film not only marks SRK’s return to the big screen but also his collaboration with renowned names in the industry for music, choreography, and direction.