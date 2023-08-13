Section 144 imposed within 5KM radius of Islamabad airport, Nur Khan Air Base

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hasan Waqar Cheema Sunday imposed Section 144 within five kilometers radius of Noor Khan Air Base and New Islamabad International Airport.

SAMAA TV reported that section 144 will remain in force till August 15.

The authorities banned pigeon flying, kite flying, drone flying and the use of laser light along with compete ban on pillion riding, rallies, gatherings, processions, loudspeakers and display of weapons.