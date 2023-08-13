Prime Video to premiere series on Punjabi singer AP Dhillon

Amazon Prime Video is set to launch a new series titled “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind” on August 18, highlighting the life and career of Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon.

Known for his hit singles like “Majhail” and “Brown Munde,” the series aims to provide viewers with an in-depth look at the artist’s journey.

This initiative aligns with Amazon Prime Video’s ongoing efforts to bolster its presence in the Indian market. Last year, the platform introduced the Prime Video Store, offering transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) options for both subscribers and non-subscribers to access movies for rent.

As part of its strategic vision, Amazon Prime Video has announced plans to double its investments in India over the next five years, with intentions to release 40 new titles, including originals, within the next two years.

The upcoming series on AP Dhillon follows this trajectory of content expansion, showcasing the platform’s commitment to offering a diverse range of programming to its Indian audience.

Amazon Prime Video’s lineup also includes scripted original series like “Bambai Meri Jaan,” “Call Me Bae,” “Indian Police Force,” returning seasons of “Made in Heaven” and “Mirzapur,” as well as unscripted series such as “India Love Project.”

The platform is collaborating with prominent Indian production houses, including Dharma Productions, Excel Entertainment, and Yash Raj Films, to further enhance its content offerings.