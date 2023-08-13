COAS urges nation to reject conspirators, fermenters of hopelessness

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, the top commander of Pakistan Army, said that Pakistan is determined to rise among the comity of nations. He also urged the people of Pakistan to reject conspirators who are fomenting hopelessness.

General Munir was the chief guest of the Azadi Parade held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Sunday.

The cadets presented a spectacular display of drill parade while a special tribute was paid to the martyrs who laid their lives for the motherland.

The army chief commended Commandant Ifthikhar Hassan Chaudhry for an inspiring parade on August 14.

COAS General Asim Munir said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the great vision of its founding fathers and the sacrifices of its forefathers.

He raised the powerful slogan, “Pakistan ka matlab kya, La ilaha illallah.” (What is the meaning of Pakistan? There is no God but Allah.)

The COAS said that the two-nation theory had been manifested in the Muslims of the subcontinent, and that the Pakistani nation had upheld Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s words, “Freedom, equality, and justice.”

He urged the nation to continue to cherish every day of life, as Pakistan is a land of countless opportunities.

“We will continue to rise in line with the aspirations of our forefathers and the people of Pakistan, for the bright future of coming generations,” Gen. Asim Munir vowed.

He acknowledged that Pakistan was passing through “interesting times” in which forces of instability had waged a war against the country. However, he said that there was no power that could undo Pakistan.

“We will fight our internal and external challenges,” he vowed.

COAS said that the Pakistan Army would never hesitate to make any sacrifice to preserve the country’s territorial integrity, comprehensive national security, and national development efforts.

He said that the army had made a commitment to the people of Pakistan, and that the country had countless opportunities from north to south.

“Our ability is to rise against all odds,” he said.

He urged the people to reject conspiracies that were spreading despair, and said that the country had faced many challenges in the past and had emerged victorious.

He quoted Quranic verses, including, “You are the superior ones, if you are believers.” (Surah Al Imran, 3:139) and “Do the people think they will be left merely on saying, and they will not be tested?” (Surah Ankabut, 29:2)

Kashmiris are brothers in arms

COAS expressed his full support for the Kashmiri brethren of the occupied territory, and said that Pakistan supported the indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir, who were facing the atrocities of the Indian Army.

He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.

Balochistan, KP fighting against menace of terrorism

The COAS expressed his full support for the people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), saying that the people of Pakistan will emerge victorious in the fight against terrorism and defeat those who seek to spread instability.

Message to Afghanistan

COAS General Asim Munir said that Pakistan has been a hospitable nation and urged Afghanistan not to allow its soil to be used against Pakistan.

He also mentioned that Pakistan has excellent relations with China, the State of Qatar, Türkiye, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that Pakistan is determined to rise among the comity of nations and has a very bright future.

He concluded by saying that Pakistanis must rise above themselves to serve their country, and that Pakistan is their first identity.

The chief guest was presented with general salute at the PMA Kakul Azadi Parade ceremony.

PMA Commandant Maj Gen Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary was also present in the ceremony.

Quaid-e-Azam speeches screened during ceremony

On the occasion, a documentary was screened that featured the Presidential Address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947.

The documentary also included the famous quote by Quaid-e-Azam, “You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the business of State.”

In addition, the documentary featured Quaid-e-Azam’s speech at a mammoth rally in which he highlighted the problems that Muslims faced during the migration to Pakistan.

He then boosted the morale of the people by saying his famous words, “Musalman musibat mein ghabray nahi karta, humare honsle buland hain.”