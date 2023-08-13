Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Azadi Parade to be held today at PMA Kakul with COAS as chief guest

Spectacular display of drill parade to be held
Sumaira Khan Aug 13, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
COAS Asim Munir. PHOTO/FILE
COAS Asim Munir. PHOTO/FILE

In connection with the 77th Independence Day celebrations, an Azadi Parade will be held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul tonight (Sunday).

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir will be the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The cadets will present a spectacular display of drill parade while a special tribute will be paid to the martyrs who laid their lives for the motherland.

The event is the manifestation of the fact that Pakistani nation is a live nation which celebrates its Independence Day in a befitting manner and that we are because of Pakistan.

Read Also: Preparations in full swing to celebrate 77th Independence Day

Pakistan

independence day

azadi parade

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular