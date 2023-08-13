Azadi Parade ceremony begins at PMA Kakul with COAS as chief guest

In connection with the 76th Independence Day celebrations, an Azadi Parade ceremony has been kicked off at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul Sunday.

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir is the Chief Guest.

The cadets are presenting a spectacular display of drill parade while a special tribute is being paid to the martyrs who laid their lives for the motherland.

The event is the manifestation of the fact that Pakistani nation is a live nation which celebrates its Independence Day in a befitting manner and that we are because of Pakistan.

Read Also: Preparations in full swing to celebrate 77th Independence Day