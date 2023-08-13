Caretaker PM Kakar thanks pol parties for welcoming his appointment

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday thanked the political parties who welcomed his appointment and vowed to fulfil his responsibilities to the best of his ability.

The caretaker PM received a stream of congratulatory messages from political leaders on his appointment to the position.

Former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Fawad Chaudhry, and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti were among those who met with interim PM at Punjab House to offer their extolments.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Kakar’s appointment as caretaker prime minister received collective appreciation. He expressed hope that the interim premier would fulfil the “heavy responsibility” that he had been entrusted with.

Kakar thanked all the parties who had welcomed his appointment and said that he was grateful to the people who had expressed their good wishes for him.

He said that he would strive to fulfil his duties to the best of his ability and that he would work for the betterment of the country.