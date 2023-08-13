Indonesia consulate general in Karachi mark ASEAN ‘Family Day’

Following the Indonesian Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023, the Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi marked the occasion of ASEAN Day by hosting an ASEAN Family Day.

The event was organized in honor of the 56th ASEAN Day celebrated on August 8th.

The ASEAN Family Day commenced with an opening speech by the Infonesian Consul General, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadoningrat, who highlighted the significance of unity between ASEAN countries and their partner nations. The Consul General emphasized the strong ties that foster unity and harmony among these diverse nations.

The event was the final session of the series of activities conducted previously by other ASEAN Consulate General, ASEAN Friendship Bowling tournament on 23 July 2023 by Malaysian Consulate General and Thai Boxing Show on 26 July 2023 by Thailand Consulate General.

The ASEAN Family Day is elevated by various engaging activities hosted by the Consulate General of Indonesia. Attendees enjoyed spirited games such as tug of war, water balloon volleyball, and a lively karaoke competition, which was organized by the Honorary Consulate of the Philippines. The celebration saw numerous winners and witnessed enthusiastic singing and dancing, contributing to the festive and memorable atmosphere.

The Asean Family Day not only underscored the spirit of togetherness among ASEAN nations and their partners but also highlighted the cultural exchange and shared values that enhance diplomatic ties in the region.

Indeed, ASEAN, Pakistan and Indonesia celebrated their “ Days“ on the same month of August, namely 8 August (ASEAN Day), 14 August (Pakistan’s Independence Day) and 17 August (Indonesia’s Independence Day).

The Indonesian Consulate General welcomed dignitaries from ASEAN member states, namely the Consul General of Thailand Mr Narut Soontarodom, The Consul General of Malaysia Mr. Herman hardynata Bin Ahmad, the Vietnam Trade Mission Ms. Nguyen Thi Diep Ha, and the Honorary Consulate of Philippines Dr. Muhammad Imran Yousuf, Notably esteemed ASEAN external partners, the Consulate General of Japan Odagiri Tashio, and the Consulate General of Russia Mr.Andery V Fedorov joined in the celebration.