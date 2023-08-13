Hubble Telescope captures one of our galaxy’s oldest objects

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of a globular cluster called NGC 6652, which is located about 30,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius.

NGC 6652 is one of the oldest objects in the Milky Way galaxy, thought to be about 13.6 billion years old.

Globular clusters are dense groupings of stars that can contain anywhere from tens of thousands to millions of stars.

They are thought to have formed early in the history of the universe, and they can provide astronomers with valuable information about the early stages of galaxy formation.

The image of NGC 6652 shows a spherical core of tightly packed stars, with pale blue stars dominating the image. Redder stars can be seen in the foreground.

The image was created using data from two different cameras on the Hubble Space Telescope: the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3.

One team of scientists used the data to study the age of globular clusters in the Milky Way.

The other team used the data to measure the amount of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen in NGC 6652, which can help astronomers to better understand the composition of the stars in the cluster.

The image of NGC 6652 is a spectacular reminder of the vastness of the universe and the incredible objects that it contains.

It also provides astronomers with valuable new data that can help them to better understand the history of our galaxy and the universe as a whole.