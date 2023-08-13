IPP leadership inaugurate party’s regional secretariat in Sialkot

Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party Chairman Jahangir Tarin and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday inaugurated the IPP the regional secretariat in Sialkot.

IPP central leadership including Ishaq Khakwani, Aun Chaudhary, Numan Langriyal and Ajmal Cheema visited the residence of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

IPP Chairman Jahangir Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan condoled Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on the sad demise of her sister-in-law.

Jahangir Tarin and Abul Abdul Aleem Khan inaugurated the ceremonies of August 14 by hoisting the national and party flags.

Jahangir Tarin talking to media persons said that IPP regional secretariat has been inaugurated in Sialkot.

He said party will be stronger under the leadership of IPP’s information secretary, adding that, ‘Our party is for everyone’. Firdous Ashiq Awan will speed up the activities of the party, he commented.

Tarin said that at the moment, the most important problem is inflation.

He termed the appointment of the Anwarul Haq Kakar ass caretaker prime minister as a ‘very good choice’.