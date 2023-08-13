Man killed his US national wife in Lahore

A person killed his American national wife in the factory area of Lahore on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused named Kazim Khan from the cemetery while burying his wife’s body.

Police said that Kazim Khan tortured and killed the deceased named Diana Christove and he was alone in the cemetery to bury his wife’s body.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. Police registered a case and the accused is being further interrogated.