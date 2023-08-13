Watch Live
Pakistan

Met Dept forecasts hot weather in most parts of country

Heavy rain expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Potohar, AJK; dusty winds likely in most districts of Sindh
Arham Fatima Aug 13, 2023
The weather is likely to remain hot and humid in most parts of the country, while heavy rain is expected at a few places in Islamabad, northeast Punjab, the Potohar region and Kashmir.

According to the Met Department, the weather will remain hot and humid in most districts of Balochistan, while dusty winds are likely to blow in most districts of Sindh.

Light rain and drizzle is expected in the coastal areas.

Rainfall is expected in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Balakot, Malakand, while rain with strong winds is likely in Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.

Rain with thunder and strong winds is also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree and Galiyat in Punjab.

