Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 03PM | 13 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 03PM | 13 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 13, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 03PM | 13 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Two terrorists killed, 3 injured in security forces operation in Gwadar Hubble Telescope captures one of our galaxy’s oldest objects Met Dept forecasts hot weather in most parts of country Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Ali Sethi under fire for alleged marriage with artist Salman Toor What Salman Toor says about Ali Sethi? Ali Sethi breaks silence over marriage rumours with Salman Toor