First international flight touches down at Skardu Airport

In a landmark achievement that heralds a new era of connectivity and growth, the newly operationalized runway at Skardu International Airport has marked the commencement of international flight operations.

The region witnessed the triumphant landing of the inaugural flight at 8:51 am, signaling the dawning of a transformative chapter for Skardu and Pakistan’s aviation landscape.

The culmination of diligent efforts and meticulous planning came to fruition as the new runway welcomed its first international flight, setting a momentous precedent for the region’s progress.

In a statement issued by the National Operation and Maintenance Company (Notim), the green light for operationalization was granted, igniting a wave of excitement and a sense of accomplishment among aviation enthusiasts and stakeholders alike.

. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will proudly inaugurate this historic feat by launching a direct flight from Dubai to Skardu on the forthcoming Independence Day.

The pioneering flight, originating from Dubai, marks a significant juncture in the aviation history of Pakistan. PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Khan highlighted the monumental significance of this endeavor, underlining that these international flights from Skardu are a momentous first in Pakistan’s annals.