Two coal miners killed in Balochistan’s Harnai mine incident

In a heart-wrenching incident, two workers lost their lives due to a lethal build-up of toxic gas within a mine situated in Harnai district of Balochistan.

According to the Levies force, the unfortunate occurrence unfolded within the confines of mines area no. 151, Block No. 4, specifically at coal mine No. 2 nestled in the rugged terrain of Shahragh.

The suffocating grasp of poisonous gas proved fatal for two miners, whose lives were tragically cut short.

Meanwhile, the body of one of the fallen miners has been successfully recovered from the treacherous depths of the mine.