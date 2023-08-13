Preparations in full swing to celebrate 77th Independence Day

With the countdown to the 77th Independence Day underway, Pakistan is fervently embracing the patriotic spirit, adorning its streets, markets, and cities with vibrant displays of national pride.

Preparations have reached their zenith as the nation readies to commemorate the historic occasion on Monday.

A multitude of stalls have sprung up across the length and breadth of the country, proudly showcasing an array of national symbols. The striking tricolor of the national flag, fluttering bunting, commemorative pin badges, and attire in the emblematic green and white hues fill these vibrant displays. Shelves adorned with toys and other thematic accessories exude an air of festivity, inviting citizens to partake in the celebration.

As the clock ticks closer to Independence Day, eager citizens are seizing the opportunity to adorn their homes and surroundings with patriotism. National flags, buntings, portraits of the founding fathers, and evocative posters are making their way into homes, amplifying the spirit of national unity.

Buildings light up

The federal capital, Islamabad, has undergone a breathtaking transformation. Main thoroughfares are now adorned with a kaleidoscope of flowers and twinkling lights, infusing the city with an aura of enchantment. Carefully curated images showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry and iconic landmarks grace the streets, captivating the gaze of passersby.

Throughout the nation, the monumental gesture of hoisting the national flag remains a central theme. With unwavering reverence, the tricolor emblem will grace the facades of key public and private edifices, symbolizing the collective determination that birthed the nation.

In a culinary salute to freedom, numerous food establishments have unfurled their ‘Azadi’ deals, beckoning food aficionados with enticing discounts. Meanwhile, boutiques and stores have unveiled a captivating array of ‘Azadi’ attire, allowing individuals to express their patriotic fervor through fashion.

The airwaves resonate with resonant tributes, as both Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television transmit special broadcasts that celebrate the indomitable spirit of Pakistan’s heroes. These transmissions serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices that paved the way for the nation’s existence.

Azadi Parade to be held at PMA

Meanwhile,in connection with the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Azadi Parade will be held at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul tonight.

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir will be the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The Cadets will present a spectacular display of drill parade while a special tribute will be paid to the martyrs who laid their lives for the motherland.

This event is the manifestation of the fact that Pakistani nation is a live nation which celebrates its Independence Day in a befitting manner and that we are because of Pakistan.