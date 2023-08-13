Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 01PM | 13 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 01PM | 13 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 13, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 01PM | 13 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended One terrorist killed, 3 injured in security forces operation in Gwadar Shehbaz, Aleem hope caretaker PM will ensure free, fair polls in country Two coal miners killed in Balochistan’s Harnai mine incident Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Ali Sethi under fire for alleged marriage with artist Salman Toor What Salman Toor says about Ali Sethi? Pakistani famous mountaineer Hassan dies during K2 expedition