4 terrorists killed, one arrested in Bajaur operation

Four terrorists were killed and another injured during an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in Bajaur district, early on Sunday morning.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Charmang in Bajaur district on the night between August 12 and 13 on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, an intense exchange of gunfire occurred between the security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, four terrorists were killed and another apprehended.

The forces also seized weapons, ammunition and explosives, including a suicide vest, from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts.

During the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib (24, belonging to Kohat district), embraced martyrdom.

The forces were sanitizing the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists.