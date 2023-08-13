Islamabad Police unveil security, traffic plan for Independence Day

As the nation eagerly anticipates the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 14, Islamabad Police unveiled a comprehensive security and traffic plan.

Authorities have disclosed that an intricate security matrix will envelop the capital, with security personnel strategically stationed at vital locations and popular public spots. Leveraging the assistance of vigilant sniffer dogs and advanced security equipment, green havens like Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, and Margalla hills will undergo meticulous sweeps to guarantee safety.

In a proactive move, plainclothes police officers, together with intelligence personnel, will covertly traverse sensitive zones across Islamabad.

To fortify security even further, police checkpoints will punctuate the city’s main arteries, ensuring a vigilant presence throughout. The city’s expanse has been divided into distinct security zones, each fortified by augmented forces from the Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, and Islamabad Police, with heightened surveillance at key entry and exit points.

“We are fully poised and exercising heightened vigilance. Over a dozen entry points from Faizabad to Pirwadhi Square on the GT Road have been fortified with additional police personnel,” a police source revealed.

Incorporating an innovative approach, equine-mounted security personnel will gracefully patrol the city streets, adding a unique element to the security tableau. The authorities have urged both Islamabad residents and those venturing from other regions to carry their CNIC or appropriate identification documents to expedite security checks.

Addressing the crucial aspect of traffic management, Islamabad Capital Police’s (Traffic Division) specialized traffic plan has been unveiled to streamline vehicular movement and ensure road safety. A robust workforce, comprising 550 officers and personnel, has been dedicated to the cause, with a Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors spearheading the operational efforts.

To foster disciplined conduct on the roads, special enforcement squads have been deployed strategically, armed with roadblocks and stationed at key junctures citywide. These units will maintain a strong stance against infractions such as one-wheeling on motorcycles, tinted-window vehicles, and noisy exhaust systems.

In a technologically astute endeavor, ICTP Radio FM 92.4 will relay real-time traffic updates to the public, ensuring a well-informed citizenry and facilitating smoother traffic flow.

A high-ranking official asserted, “The Islamabad Capital Police’s rigorously devised traffic and security strategy underscores our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our citizens, underscoring the city’s orderliness.”