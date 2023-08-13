Shehbaz, Aleem hope caretaker PM will ensure free, fair polls in country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as the caretaker prime minister, and expressed the confidence that he would ensure holding of free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

The prime minister said that the trust reposed by all parties in Kakar’s name proved their choice as the upcoming caretaker PM was an educated person and a patriot.

He also said that under a constitutional process, they agreed upon the name of a suitable person, and thanked former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, for holding consultations in this regard.

During the last 16 months, they had struggled to bring economic stability in the country, he said, hoping that continuity of such process would be maintained.

Shehbaz Sharif said that ensuring progress, prosperity and economic stability were critical to the progress and development of the nation.

He also prayed for the success of his caretaker successor and the upcoming caretaker set-up.

Meanwhile, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan also felicitated the newly appointed caretaker PM.

In a tweet, Aleem Khan hoped that Anwaarul Haq Kakar will discharge his responsibilities well in an efficient manner.

He also hoped that Kakar will ensure holding of free and fair elections, and undertake all the challenges as per the law and Constitution.