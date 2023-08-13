Shehbaz Sharif likely to deliver farewell address to nation tonight

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to address the nation tonight.

In his possible farewell address to the nation, the prime minister is likely to discuss the 16-month performance of the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and PPP.

Some of the other aspects Shehbaz Sharif is likely to touch upon are the country’s economy and the political situation. He is also likely to shed some light on the measures the PDM government took with regards to foreign affairs, investment and energy sectors.

The prime minister is also said to thank the PML-N’s coalition partners in the allied government for their cooperation during the 16 months of the PDM’s rule.

Farewell guard of honor

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Lahore after forwarding the summary of the appointment of the caretaker prime minister to the President House.

The PM is likely to be given a farewell guard of honor after the swearing-in of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister on Independence Day on August 14 tomorrow.

According to the Prime Minister House officials, Shehbaz Sharif is planning to return to Islamabad on Monday, August 14.

He will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of caretaker prime minister-designate Anwaarul Haq Kakar and after inspecting his farewell guard of honor, formally bid farewell to the Prime Minister’s House.

According to sources, caretaker prime minister-designate Kakar will be sworn in at the President House in Islamabad on August 14 at 3pm.

The schedule of the important event will be issued by the Cabinet Division.