Murad Ali, Rana Ansar to join heads over interim CM today

In an ongoing bid to find common ground, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the dissolved Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar are scheduled for a second round of consultations on Sunday.

The huddle will be held at 3 pm at CM House, while the objective of these discussions is to achieve consensus on the crucial appointment of a caretaker chief minister for the province.

The initial meeting between the two prominent figures yielded no conclusive decision, but Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed optimism during a subsequent press conference, emphasizing his aspiration for the selection of an interim successor through mutual agreement.

Addressing the media, CM Shah also took the opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of his government during its five-year tenure.

In a separate media interaction, Rana Ansar noted, “He [CM] didn’t disclose names of his side, and I didn’t share them either.”

Constitutional process

According to the constitutional protocol, the outgoing chief minister is required to present three nominees for the caretaker chief minister’s role and seek an equal number of suggestions from the opposition leader within 48 hours of the assembly’s dissolution.

In the event of a deadlock, the Sindh Speaker assumes the responsibility of forming a committee composed of six members from the outgoing assembly, equally representing both the treasury and opposition benches. Each of the CM and opposition leader will forward two candidates to the committee.

This committee will then have three days to forge a consensus on a single candidate. If this approach proves unsuccessful, the names will be forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a final decision within two days.