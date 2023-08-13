Two terrorists killed, 3 injured in security forces operation in Gwadar

Two terrorists were killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s port city of Gwadar.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists had attacked a military convoy in Gwadar district at 10am on Sunday.

The terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the activity, however, due to the efficient and swift response of the forces, two terrorists were killed with no harm to any military or civil persons.

The ISPR said security forces cordoned off the area and started a further search operation to hunt down any remaining attackers.

A couple of days ago also, the security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation against suspected terrorists in the Kech area of the province.

During the operation, two terrorists were killed and one other was arrested in an injured condition.

The gunned down terrorists were allegedly involved in targeting innocent citizens and law enforcement agencies.