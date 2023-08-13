One terrorist killed, 3 injured in security forces operation in Gwadar

One terrorist has been killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Gwadar.

On Sunday morning, the security forces conducted an operation over information about the presence of terrorists in Balochistan’s port city of Gwadar.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the operation led to an exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and the security forces. Resultantly, one terrorist was allegedly killed and three others injured.

The media wing of the armed forces said that security forces have cordoned off the area and started a further search operation to hunt down any remaining attackers.

A couple of days ago also, the security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation against suspected terrorists in the Kech area of the province.

During the operation, two terrorists were killed and one other was arrested in an injured condition.

The gunned down terrorists were allegedly involved in targeting innocent citizens and law enforcement agencies.