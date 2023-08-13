PTI’s founding member Munaza Hassan quits party

Adding to the series of setbacks for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former MNA and one of the party’s founding members, Munaza Hassan, announced her departure from the party, citing her deep concerns over the May 9 riots that shook the nation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Munaza Hassan unequivocally declared her decision to part ways with PTI, a party she helped establish.

“I announce my separation from Tehreek Insaaf,” stated Manza Hasan, expressing her disillusionment with the party’s response to the riots.

Further addressing the issue, she declared, “I strongly condemn the events of May 9.”

In her unwavering stance, Munaza Hassan reflected her patriotism, asserting, “As a patriotic Pakistani, I am proud of my army.”

Sources close to Munaza Hassan have hinted at her potential affiliation with Istehkam-e-Pakistanupon her return from abroad.